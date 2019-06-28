Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Kovacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Lee Kovacs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Lee Kovacs Obituary
PEARL LEE KOVACS Vinton Pearl Lee Kovacs, 95, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family graveside services will be held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery in Oak Lawn, Ill. Pearl was born on Nov. 30, 1923, in Georgia, to Thomas Jefferson and Eliza (Dunn) Lawson Sr. Pearl was united in marriage to Alex Kovacs in 1945 in Macon, Ga. The couple lived in the Chicago area for many years. Following Alex's death, Pearl moved to Shellsburg to be near her daughter. She had been a resident of the Lutheran Home since 2008. She is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel A. Harris II of Shellsburg; grandson, Daniel Harris III of Shellsburg; granddaughter-in-law, Stacy Harris of Garrison; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alex; daughter, Georgia Lee Harris; and her grandson, Kenneth Harris. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.