PEARL LEE KOVACS Vinton Pearl Lee Kovacs, 95, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family graveside services will be held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery in Oak Lawn, Ill. Pearl was born on Nov. 30, 1923, in Georgia, to Thomas Jefferson and Eliza (Dunn) Lawson Sr. Pearl was united in marriage to Alex Kovacs in 1945 in Macon, Ga. The couple lived in the Chicago area for many years. Following Alex's death, Pearl moved to Shellsburg to be near her daughter. She had been a resident of the Lutheran Home since 2008. She is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel A. Harris II of Shellsburg; grandson, Daniel Harris III of Shellsburg; granddaughter-in-law, Stacy Harris of Garrison; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alex; daughter, Georgia Lee Harris; and her grandson, Kenneth Harris. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019