PEGGY A. GEROT Washington Peggy A. Gerot, 87, of Washington, Iowa, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington. A service to celebrate the life of Peggy will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at United Presbyterian Church in Washington with Pastor Erin Kaye officiating. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Interment will take place in Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Fire Department or United Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent for Peggy's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Margaret A. "Peggy" Gerot was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Peter Carl and Wilma Alice (Barr) Koehler. She graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1950 and attended American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa, for one year. Peggy was united in marriage to Robert L. Gerot on Jan. 19, 1952, in Ainsworth. They started farming south of Cotter, Iowa, and in 1958 moved to the family farm south of Ainsworth. Peggy was a homemaker and bookkeeper and assisted her husband in the farming operation. She was a lifetime member of United Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, a member of United Presbyterian Women and served on several church committees. She was a member of Log Cabin Questers. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading and writing poetry. After retiring from the farm, she joined her husband in the antiques business, going to auctions and being a vendor. In later years, there was nothing she was more passionate about than family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Sharon (Mike) Dautremont of Robins, Nancy (Jay) Greene of Ainsworth, Laurie (Scott) Pemberton of Washington and Mike (Carla) Gerot of Clive. She was grandmother to Brittany (Joe) Elmquist of Audubon, Wes (Jen) Dautremont of Lexington, Ky., Bradee Greene of Newhall, Stacy (Aaron) Walker of Cedar Rapids, Taryn (Kyle) Collins of Crawfordsville, Kiley (Andy) Roder of Kalona and Matthew Pemberton of Washington. She also was great-grandmother to 11 adorable great-grandkids, Lane, Leyton and Rees Elmquist, Jack and Gavin Dautremont, Cora and Lila Walker, Emery and Kasen Collins and Bo and Blair Roder; and the sister of Ed Koehler and wife Karen of Ainsworth. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2017; one sister, Karen Letts Lombardo; and one brother, Bill Koehler.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020