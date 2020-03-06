|
PEGGY (JOHNSTON) LANGENBERG Marshalltown Our hearts were broken into a million pieces on Monday, March 2, 2020, when Margaret "Peggy" Johnston Langenberg passed from this earth. The celebration of her life will be held at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home on Monday, March 9. Visitation will begin at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice or the Salvation Army. For additional information please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Peggy, the oldest of a set of twins, was born on Sept. 10, 1929, to Joseph and Clara (Innes) Johnston. She was raised in Tipton, and spent every Sunday at Granny's where the Johnston clan would gather for Sunday dinner. On June 12, 1948, she married Richard William Langenberg in Tipton, but lived in Marshalltown for the majority of her married life. There she created a home where everyone was welcome at the table. She was a member of PEO, Twentieth Century, Theta Chi, several bridge clubs and the American Legion. She had fond memories of her involvement in the beginnings of Little League baseball in Marshalltown. She loved to travel, happily visiting family across the United States, with additional trips to Mexico, New Zealand, France, England, Scotland and Ireland. Peg was proud of her family, past and present, however, her proudest achievement might have been her hole-in-one on the 18th hole at the American Legion. She is survived by four children, Sandie Winkler, James Langenberg, Kim Langenberg and Jane Ray; nine grandchildren, Arin Winkler, Blair Price, Talia (Sam) Prater, Kyle (Erin Hinton) Langenberg, Kara (Rees) Christensen, Katelyn (Justin) Cateron, Scott (Chelsea) Langenberg, Ben (Samantha Rhoney) Ray and Blake (Rike) Ray; six great-grandchildrenm Logan, Liana, Addison, Karsyn, Kamo and Connor; and sisters, Judy (Jake) Roberts and Susan (Dick) Bartholomew. Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents, Joseph and Clara; siblings, Marjorie Spear, Mary Lou Muhl, Phyllis Johnston, her twin Elizabeth (Betty) Tenley and William Johnston; granddaughter, Christen Winkler; and her furry four-legged companion, OJ. A message from her children: Our hearts are shattered. We know we need to celebrate a long life lived so incredibly well, but for now, the pain of losing our mom overshadows that celebration. She was our source of inspiration. We have always felt SO LUCKY to have her as our mom. She knew how to live life like no one else. What will come as no surprise to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her – while in the hospital, by the end of their 12-hour shift, she was best friends with her nurses. One came to visit on her day off and another came into the room and cried with us when Mom passed. You've taught us to carry on, however hard that seems right now. You told us kids that the last lesson you had to teach us was how to die – wish you could have waited a bit longer for that lesson. As we reflect on your life, there is a little saying that comes to us: WELL DONE, MOM, WELL DONE. Rest in peace, Mom. Breathe easy, tell Dad and all our family hello for us, have fun playing cards, and keep an open chair saved for us under that family tree. We Love You a Bushel and a Peck.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020