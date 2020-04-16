|
PEGGY MOOMEY Williamsburg Peggy Moomey, 66, of Williamsburg, passed away from cancer on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home under the care of Essence of Life Hospice. There will be no services as this time. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her significant other, Jeff Garringer of Williamsburg; four children, Tracy (Robert) Houchin of Marion, Dennis Moomey of Cedar Rapids, Seth Moomey of Marion and Kasey Moomey of Ely; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Carol) Lindsey of Marengo; three sisters, Martha (Paul) Kiecksee of Shueyville, Sue (Chris) Ludwig of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Margie (Chuck) Spicka of Denver, Colo.; Jeff's children who she loved as if her own, Emily, Eric and Zach; and several nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Roger Lindsey. Peggy Lou Lindsey was born on July 28, 1953, in West Memphis, Ark., the daughter of Robert and Clara Needham Lindsey. She graduated from Prairie High School, with the Class of 1971. Peggy had a knack for selling things, selling cars, shoes and Avon. She most recently worked at Tanger Outlets for Lane Bryant. She loved tending to and spending time in the garden, planting flowers and attending farmer's markets. Peggy especially loved listening to 90s music and adored her Bob the gutter cat. She will be missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020