PEGGY RUTH KIRKPATRICK Boulder, Colo. Peggy Ruth Kirkpatrick, 88, died on Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Boulder, Colo. Peggy was born July 5, 1931, in rural Guthrie County, Iowa, to Ruth Sharp Hopkins and Lyle Scott Hopkins. She married Elvis Junior "Kirk" Kirkpatrick on July 10, 1950, at Walnut City Christian Church in Walnut City, Iowa. He died May 9, 1982. Peggy grew up in and around small southeast Iowa towns where her father farmed and her mother was a teacher. A graduate of Moravia High School, Peggy received a Bachelor of Science Education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers' College, now Truman State University, in Kirksville, Mo., and earned a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Iowa. She taught for 30 years in the Linn-Mar School District, all but one of them at Indian Creek Elementary School in Marion, Iowa, where she was a first-grade teacher. Peggy and Kirk lived on Alburnett Road north of Marion in a rural neighborhood where at the time several Linn-Mar educators and staff were also raising families. Prior to moving to Marion in 1961, they taught school in Oakville, Iowa. She was an active member of the National Education Association and the Iowa State Education Association, and held several officer positions with the Linn-Mar Education Association, including that of president. After retirement, Peggy moved to Honolulu for 17 years and then, in 2005, to Boulder County, Colo. She was a longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was very involved in Boulder's Golden West Senior Living community's residence government and managed the library there. She loved photographing nature and reading. Passing before her were her husband and three brothers, Lyle LeWane Hopkins, Dale (Helga) Hopkins and William Clare (Judy) Hopkins. Peggy is survived by a daughter, Alynne Romo of Pennsylvania; a son, Alan J. (Bonnie) Kirkpatrick of Loveland, Colo.; a granddaughter, Jessi O'Reilly-Jones of California; grandsons, Kyle J. (Janelle) Kirkpatrick of Loveland, Colo., and Shire J (Kristen) Kirkpatrick of Broomfield, Colo.; great-grandson, James Alan Kirkpatrick; great-granddaughters, Genevieve O'Reilly-Jones and Rowen Noel Kirkpatrick; nieces, Ruth Tyler, Fonda Hopkins and Heidi Hopkins Dail; and nephews, Lyle Hopkins and Kevin Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy's memory to the Golden West Foundation, 1055 Adams Circle, Boulder, CO 80303. Please go to ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020