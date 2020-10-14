Penny Trask

PENNY LEE (FRITZ) TRASK Grimes Penny Lee (Fritz) Trask, 68, of Grimes, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Taylor House, Des Moines, from complications of COPD. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Penny was born June 19, 1952, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Trask; parents, Virgel Fritz Sr. and Melsena Fritz; sister, Merle Geiger and husband, Donald; brother, Martin Fritz Sr.; and brother-in-law, Paul McGaffic. Survivors include children, Donna (Alicia), Malisa (Eric) McQuown, Angela (Chris) Hansen and Richard (Courtney) Salsman; grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Collin, Sarah and Trevor; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan McGaffic of New Braunfels, Texas, Virgel (Buddy) Jr. and Patti Fritz of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Chuck) Fritz of Norway, Iowa. Penny had many nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to count, she loved them all. Penny was an avid bingo player and loved to hit the slots. She loved to go fishing, play cards and dominoes and spend time with her feline companion, JJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.



