1/1
Penny Trask
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENNY LEE (FRITZ) TRASK Grimes Penny Lee (Fritz) Trask, 68, of Grimes, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Taylor House, Des Moines, from complications of COPD. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Penny was born June 19, 1952, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Trask; parents, Virgel Fritz Sr. and Melsena Fritz; sister, Merle Geiger and husband, Donald; brother, Martin Fritz Sr.; and brother-in-law, Paul McGaffic. Survivors include children, Donna (Alicia), Malisa (Eric) McQuown, Angela (Chris) Hansen and Richard (Courtney) Salsman; grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Collin, Sarah and Trevor; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan McGaffic of New Braunfels, Texas, Virgel (Buddy) Jr. and Patti Fritz of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Chuck) Fritz of Norway, Iowa. Penny had many nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to count, she loved them all. Penny was an avid bingo player and loved to hit the slots. She loved to go fishing, play cards and dominoes and spend time with her feline companion, JJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved