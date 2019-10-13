|
|
PERRY ALLAN "PAL" LINDEMAN Cedar Rapids Perry Allan "Pal" Lindeman, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. We will celebrate his life per his wish of a big party at his favorite place, the Playtime Tap, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. Pal was born on Dec. 13, 1952, the son of Beverly Jean and Perry Gallager Lindeman. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Beaner"; sisters, Linda (Ken) of Dallas and Sherry (Craig) of California; brother, Steven (Carla) of California; and sister-in-law, Barbara of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Kevin. Fall was Pal's favorite time of year to ride. He loved the crisp, cool mornings. I'm sure he's up there puttin' across the wild blue, telling stories about all of us. Pal was loved by many and he will not be forgotten anytime soon. We love you so much, Pal. I shared 30 years with him and those years were never dull. Fly with the wind, honey. — Beaner
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019