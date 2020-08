PERRY DUANE RICK Hiawatha Perry Duane Rick, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home in Hiawatha. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton, with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. The family will greet friends following the memorial service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com