PETER M. "MIKE" PASH Cedar Rapids Peter M. "Mike" Pash, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Per Mike's request, there will be no visitation or service. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Lydia; two sons, Steve and Scott; a sister, Sharon Schneider; stepchildren; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis; and a stepdaughter. Mike was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Cryovac as a security guard for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling the United States with Lydia as well as proudly serving in the U.S. Marines. He will be greatly missed by all. Please leave a message or tribute to the Pash family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under obituaries.
