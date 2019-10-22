|
PETER HERMAN PRENTICE Cedar Rapids Peter Herman Prentice, 84, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief illness. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Peter is survived by his daughter, Tami (David) Holtz of Cedar Rapids; son, Peter (Marla) Prentice of Hiawatha; sister, Diane (Ben) Morgan of Reno Nev.; and granddaughters, Jenna (Sam) Garnatz of St. Petersburg, Fla., Amy Holtz of Cedar Rapids and Jackie Prentice of Hiawatha. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne; and sister, Patricia Erb. Peter was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Peter and Roseanne Lamich Prentice. He graduated from Rockford East High School and attended Rock Valley College. He served in the U.S. Army. On April 12, 1958, he married Anne Kilpatrick in Rockford, Ill. Peter worked in sales for Hyman Freightways until his retirement in 1993. Peter enjoyed camping and traveling. After retirement, he traveled full time in their RV spending winters in Tucson, Ariz. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. His favorite sport was baseball, and his all-time favorite player was Ernie Banks of the Chicago Cubs (1956). He enjoyed swimming and bowled regularly for many years. Peter spent the last several years caring for his wife, Anne. He loved the time he spent with his granddaughters. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019