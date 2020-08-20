Peter Roehrich

PETER PAUL ROEHRICH Macomb, Ill. Peter Paul Roehrich, 80, of Macomb, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life and burial of his ashes will be held next spring, He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Iowa, next to his grandson, Cameron. Survivors include his wife, Barb; his children, Ed and Janette Roehrich, Becca and Gordon Pettit and Sharon and Tom Breitbach; two brothers; three sisters; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; two brothers; and his grandson, Cameron. Memorials may be made to McDonough County Hospital Hospice, Macomb, Ill. He was born July 23, 1940, in Bowdle, S.D., the fifth of 10 children. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served four years. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Barb, on June 10, 1961. His career path was with Freightliner Trucks, where he owned and operated Agency Truck and Trailer Sales for 19 years. After retirement, he moved to Lytle, Texas, a state he loved. He eventually came back north to be near family. He loved technology, traveling and most of all his family where he found joy in providing all of life's advantages where he could and pride in his strong marriage and the children he raised.



