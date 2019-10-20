|
PETER VAN RENNSLAER SCHUYLER III Cedar Rapids Peter Van Rennslaer Schuyler III, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Willow Gardens Long Term Care Facility in Marion. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Casual dress please. Peter was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1943, the son of Doris and Peter Schuyler Jr. Peter grew up in South Orange, N.J., and enjoyed being a Boy Scout in his father's integrated troop. He earned his bachelor's degree at Drew University. During the Vietnam War, Peter enlisted and became a Green Beret paratrooper. Later, he worked for Chubb and AIG as a business insurance auditor, taking the train from New Jersey to the World Trade Center towers and then walking to Wall Street. During this time, he was married and had two children. The family moved to Arizona and later divorced. Peter worked in insurance sales. He met and married his wife, Maggie. Peter always was active with hiking, swimming, canoeing and weight lifting, staying physically fit. One highlight of his life was the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight with son Ken. He was witty and humorous, brilliant and kind. Peter was a true blessing to his second family. He faced the adversity of his diagnoses with dignity and poise, choosing to enjoy every day and do what he could to slow progression of Parkinson's from Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, as well as Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was diagnosed in May 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousin, Leslie Hale. Left to cherish treasured memories are his wife of 23 years, Maggie; daughter, Alison McGrady (Tim); sons, Peter Schuyler IV (Dawn), Ken McClelland and Nathan McClelland (April); siblings, Carol Schuyler Cantrel (Paul), Mary Schuyler Walsh and Chester Schuyler (Kay); five grandchildren, Asher, Zion, Zebadiah, Jude and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peter's family appreciates the exceptional care he received from the staff of Willow Gardens and the support and comfort from Compassus Hospice. In honor of Peter's memory, please direct gifts to Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association, crmetroparkinsons.com or 260 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019