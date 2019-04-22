|
|
PETER E. VANDENBERGHE Cedar Rapids Peter E. VanDenBerghe, 101, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour before Mass. Burial: Saint John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. For an opportunity to share a memory, thought or condolence, or to see a more complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019