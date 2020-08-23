1/1
PFC. Mason Storm Webber
PFC. MASON STORM WEBBER Marion Pfc. Mason Storm Webber, 22, of Marion, Iowa, died on Sept. 5, 2019, from injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Fort Hood, Texas. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in the section Memorial Lawn. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields are encouraged. Mason was born on July 30, 1997, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Donald Webber and Tonya O'Neal. He graduated from West Marshall High School in State Center, Iowa, with the Class of 2015. Mason entered the Army in March of 2018 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer, and had been assigned to 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division since August 2018. He met and married Kayla Webber on March 27, 2019, in Copperas Cove, Texas. Mason loved life and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved dirt bike racing, skateboarding, playing video games and riding his motorcycle. But Mason's true passion was all the great times spent with his friends and family. Mason was known for being the life of the party and drinking his favorite beverage, SoCo. He had a deep passion for all animals, especially cats and dogs. Mason could always be counted on to do the right thing in every situation, helping people without having to be asked. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Mason is survived by his parents, Tonya O'Neal-Grefe of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Donald Webber of Garwin, Iowa; a daughter, Stella Rose Storm Webber, and wife, Kayle Webber, both of Harker Heights, Texas; two sisters, Jordon Webber and Taya Grefe, both of Marshalltown, Iowa; a brother, Marcus Webber of Ankeny, Iowa; grandfather, Lowell Webber of Marion, Iowa; niece, Henley Webber; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Randy and Delores O'Neal and Carol Webber; and uncle, Darrell Webber. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown, www.arlmarshalltown.com/whatcanido/ onetimedonation.html; or Salute to the Fallen Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
