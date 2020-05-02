|
PHILIP CARTER Cedar Rapids Philip Carter, 74, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center from complications from Parkinson's disease. Private funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed at client.tribucast.com/ tcid/57441756. Phil was born April 5, 1946, in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Faye and Guy Carter. He was a 1964 graduate of Humboldt High School in Humboldt, Iowa. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1968 and a Master of Science in organic chemistry from the University of Colorado in 1973. On June 7, 1970, he married Dona Hudek in Pocahontas, Iowa. Phil served in the U.S. Army from January 1969 to December 1970 and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Phil began his career as a chemist at Dow Corning in Midland, Mich. He worked as an analytical chemist for John Deere in Moline, Ill., for 30 years. There he served with the paint group and was keeper of the paint standards for the John Deere green and gold. He earned two patents during his career. Phil and Dona lived for 37 years in Geneseo, Ill., where they raised their family. They moved to Robins, Iowa, in 2014, to be closer to their son's family. A lover of learning and science, Phil always was reading and thinking. He was a member of the American Mensa Society and knew at least a little about almost everything. He was an avid runner and enjoyed hiking. He received the Eagle Scout award in 1963. Through Boy Scouts he learned about nature, camping, lifesaving and canoeing. He put these skills to good use his entire life. He is remembered by family and friends for his patience, kindness, intelligence and gentle sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dona Carter; sisters, Jane (Terry) Kounkel and Ellen Carter; beloved in-laws, Diane (Larry) Cox, Dean (Phyllis) Hudek and Dale (Jim) Gamache; his children, Ryan (Liz) Carter and Paula Carter; and his grandchildren, Sophia, Roman and Mila Carter; and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a memorial fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Cards can be addressed to the Carter Family and sent to 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
