PHILIP "GUS" SMITH Anamosa Philip "Gus" Smith, 67, of Anamosa, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services in Dubuque. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. The Rev. Melody Williams will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be held at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Philip Dean Smith was born Sept. 20, 1952, in Anamosa, the son of William and Dorothy (Mead) Smith. He attended Anamosa Community Schools and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from the service, he lived in Anamosa and then moved to Texas for a short time before moving back to Anamosa. He was employed as a bartender at various establishments in Anamosa. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and having dogs. Philip had many friends, some of whom said that he was the first friend they made when they moved to town. He was considered the unofficial welcome wagon for Anamosa. He is survived by a son, Trenton; a stepdaughter, Shauna DeShaw of Billings, Mont.; brothers, Steven (Karen) of Anamosa and Roger (Sue) of Stone City; nephews, Jason (Lizz), Troy (Lynn) and Jeffry (Jessica); grandnieces and nephews; and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas; and his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020