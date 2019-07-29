Home

PHILIP WALLACE Marion Philip Wallace, 72, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. All are welcome to the graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Philip Charles Wallace was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Compton, Calif., to Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Wallace. Philip loved music, especially the group Electric Light Orchestra. He also was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved chocolate chip cookies and listening to sports broadcasts. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cynthia Clyde. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Iowa Humane Alliance, 6540 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019
