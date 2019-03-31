Resources More Obituaries for Phillip Schilling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phillip A. "Phil" Schilling

Obituary Condolences Flowers PHILLIP A. "PHIL" SCHILLING Cedar Rapids Phillip A. "Phil" Schilling, 76, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1340 Third Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. Iowa Cremation is caring for Phillip and his family. Phillip was born on Sept. 8, 1942, in Clarence, Iowa, to Marvin and Norine Schilling. He graduated from Clarence High School in 1960, and went on to graduate with a business degree in 1961 from the American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa. He also proudly served in the National Guard. Phil had three beautiful children with Ardis Hallett: Suzanne (deceased), Julie and David. In later years, he met Diana Rueter, the mother of Laurel, Craig and Sara. They harmoniously blended their families in marriage on June 15, 1985. Friends of the family affectionately referred to them as the "Brady Bunch." Phil worked for many years with Commercial Credit, and later with United Fire and Casualty until his retirement. Phil was a very enthusiastic tractor collector. His proud Iowa farm roots led him to a love of Massey Harris/Ferguson toy and full-sized tractors. His massive collection of toy tractors was fondly housed on his and Diana's farm in Story County. He was a very devoted grandfather to his five beautiful grandchildren. He rarely missed any of their events, from sports to scholastics. He was their biggest fan. Phil and Diana were traveling enthusiasts. They enjoyed seeing all of the U.S. states, as well as many international destinations, spanning multiple continents. Phil particularly savored trips to Germany, where he could learn more about his ancestry. Phil had the inherent ability to make everyone around him feel important and loved. Whether he was joyously playing the piano (a skill he learned as a young boy), selflessly giving his time to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or "solving the world's problems" with his "cronies" at his favorite breakfast joint, Oscar's, Phil will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzanne; a brother, William; his parents, Marvin and Norine Schilling; and aunts Edith (Charles) Gildden, Eva Lou (Howard) Murrison and Velma (Howard) Folk. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Diana, of 35 years; children, Laurel Rueter of Des Moines, Iowa, Craig (Cat) Rueter of Auburn, Ala., Julie (Jason) Junge of Marion, Iowa, David Schilling of Atlanta, Ga., and Sara (John) Rueter of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his grandchildren, Jax, Jayden and Jordan Junge of Marion, Iowa, and Sammy and Dylan Rueter of Auburn, Ala.; and an aunt, Pat Crawford of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Phil's favorite charities will be represented, including the . Special thanks from the family to everyone who took such exceptional care of Phil at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics over the years, notably Dr. Kapadia. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019