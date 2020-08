PHILLIP ELMER BEMER Cedar Rapids Phillip Elmer Bemer, 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after fighting a complicated illness for nearly two years. Services: noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in Covington. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at 10 a.m. before the services. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com