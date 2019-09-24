|
|
PHILLIP A. GORMAN Cedar Rapids Phillip A. Gorman, 62, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, after a long battle with MS. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Faith Bible Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Phil was born May 15, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, to Mark and Geraldine (McNeal) Gorman. He lived in Omaha, Neb., during most of his elementary years until his beloved mother's passing. When his father remarried, the family moved to Cedar Rapids, where he spent the remainder of his school years, graduating from Kennedy High School in 1975. Phil married Janette Palumbo in 1978. Phil was loved and accepted by Janette's parents, John and Judy, as well as her sisters. They moved to Alburnett in 1985, where Phil and Janette raised their three sons. He was involved in many of their sports and activities. They moved back to Cedar Rapids in 2012. Phil came to know the Lord in his mid-20s. He was a member of Faith Bible Church, where he had been involved in Awana, youth group and men's basketball ministry. Early in his career, Phil worked at LeFebure, D.A.D. Manufacturing, Pickwick Manufacturing and Midwest Metals. In 1995, Phillip was employed at Freund-Vector, where he remained until early retirement in 2014 due to medical reasons. Phil attended Kirkwood Community College and was awarded an AAS mechanical engineering degree in 1999. Phil enjoyed fly fishing, fishing with the boys in his Jon boat, biking, hiking and kayaking. Among his kayaking accomplishments are circumnavigations of Washington Island with his friend, Jamie, and of Rock Island on his 50th birthday with his son, Dan. Phil will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Janette; sons, Daniel (Danielle) of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas (Julia) Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Matthew of Cedar Rapids; sister, Catherine (Ed) Frost of Des Moines; a brother, Joe (Cathy) Gorman of Marion; mother-in-law, Judy Palumbo-Sherman of Robins; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Jeanice (Greg) Blood and Julie (Clark) Harberts, all of Cedar Rapids, and Joyce (Mike) Svoboda of Vinton; nephews and nieces, John and David Gorman, Andrea (Rod) McDowell, Kyle (Holly) Blood, Zach (Amanda) Svoboda, Stephanie (Jake) Mizell, Shelby Green and Hannah Harberts; and great-nephews and a great-niece, Carson, Kroy, Malachai, Uriah, Zion, Titus and Ori. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Geraldine Gorman; and father-in-law, John Palumbo. Phil's greatest joys in life was spending time with family, which included much laughing and joking. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorials in his name will be directed to Faith Bible Church and Cedar Valley Humane Society. The family extends gratitude to UnityPoint Hospice for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Angie and Suzanne. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019