PHILLIP "PHIL" HUNTER Cedar Rapids Phillip "Phil" Hunter, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died July 10, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Phil was born on Nov. 7, 1948, in Tifton, Ga., the son of Joseph and Mary (McInvale) Hunter. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1974 during the Vietnam War. Phil was united in marriage to Donna Vasquez on Oct. 12, 1992, in Cedar Rapids. He worked in shipping, pest control and security before retiring. Survivors include his wife, Donna; stepchildren, Melissa (Pat), Dustin (Heather) and Stefanie (Andy); six grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jo (Gary) and Phyliss; brothers, Mike, Ron (Nancy), John and Mark (Lisa); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Hunter; and stepdad, Acil. Memorials may be directed to the family. A special thank-you to St. Luke's Hospice and to the St. Luke's Hospice Unit for their care of Phil. Please share a memory of Phil at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019