PHILLIP LASANSKY (LUIS FELIPE) Iowa City Phillip Lasansky (Luis Felipe), 65, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Phil was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and son. Phillip's family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a time of sharing memories will begin at 6 p.m. Family committal services will be held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (www.crma.org). He was born Dec. 10, 1955, in Iowa City, the son of the late Emilia Barragan Lasansky and Mauricio Leib Lasansky. Phillip graduated from the University of Iowa High School and the University of Iowa. Phillip's interests in politics and the law led him to work writing legislation in Washington, D.C., with Ed Mezvinsky from 1975 to 1976. After returning from Washington, D.C., he entered law school at the University of Iowa, always staying close to his family and their art business. He decided to forgo a career in law and instead took over the family art business, using his law experience to form a corporation and open a gallery in downtown Iowa City. Phillip was a prominent figure in the arts communities of Eastern Iowa. He served on the board of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art and was highly respected for his experience in the visual arts. Phillip married Lori Anne Langehough on Sept. 8, 1989, and together they raised two sons, Emiliano Zapata and Diego Bolivar. With his phenomenal memory and extensive knowledge in multiple fields, Phillip was the "rock" of his family, always assisting and advising family members, friends and colleagues. Phil was happiest in the company of his family. Together they enjoyed traveling, good food, museums and music. Phil's sense of humor, sharp wit and friendly conversations will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Phillip is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Emiliano (Emily Medd) and Diego (Katharine Marshall); his parents-in-law, Paul and Ruth Langehough; his brothers, William (Jeannette Meher), Leonardo Lasansky and Tomas (Charlie Emmert); his sisters, Nina Weinstein (Alan) and Jimena Lasansky (Bill Sepe); and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020