Phillip McVay
Phillip McVay Obituary
PHILLIP LLOYD MCVAY Cedar Rapids Phillip Lloyd McVay, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from natural causes. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bloomfield. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Teahen Funeral Home. Phillip is survived by five children, Phillip Jr. and Scott (Tracey) McVay, both of Milan, Ill., Christine Arnold of Moline, Ill., Danny McVay of Jacksonville, Ill., and stepson, Roger (Verna) Smith of Grand Mound; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2013; parents, Lloyd and Alice; daughter, Cindy McVay; sister, Bondena McVay; and brother, Randy McVay. Phillip was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Burlington, the son of Lloyd and Alice Morrison McVay. He was a welder at Cedar Rapids Manufacturing from 1955 to 1999. Phillip served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He married Mary Rominger on Aug. 23, 1983, in Cedar Rapids. Phillip enjoyed doing Sudoku, word searches and attending auctions. He was a very loving and funny father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed Western movies and silent films. He was a great man, and he'll be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing or working with him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
