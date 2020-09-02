1/1
Phillip Turner
PHILLIP DUANE TURNER Marion Phillip Duane Turner, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint, Fort Dodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.snellzornig.com. Phillip was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Quasqueton, Iowa. He married Arlene Hahn. She died Feb. 11, 2018. He had been employed as a meat cutter for many years at Eagle Foods in Clinton. Survivors include his sons, Rodney Turner of Camanche, Iowa, and Stanley (Diane) Turner of Marion; four grandchildren, Derek, Travis and Chad and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, three brothers and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
