Phillip Turner

PHILLIP DUANE TURNER Marion Phillip Duane Turner, 87, of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint, Fort Dodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
. Phillip was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Quasqueton, Iowa. He married Arlene Hahn. She died Feb. 11, 2018. He had been employed as a meat cutter for many years at Eagle Foods in Clinton. Survivors include his sons, Rodney Turner of Camanche, Iowa, and Stanley (Diane) Turner of Marion; four grandchildren, Derek, Travis and Chad and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, three brothers and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the family.