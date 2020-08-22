SISTER PHILOMENA HUSAK, RSM Cedar Rapids Sister Philomena Husak, RSM, 98, died on Aug. 19, 2020, at Hallmar Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a brief illness. A private service will be held on Aug. 24. The burial service will be held at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Anthony Adawu. Services for family and the extended community will be celebrated at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the needs. Sister Philomena was born on May 11, 1922, in Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary (Zmolek) Husak. She attended Otter Creek Country School and Pheasant Run Country School in Toledo, Iowa, and graduated from Mount Mercy Academy, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1954. She entered the Cedar Rapids Regional Community of the Sisters of Mercy in 1951. Sister Philomena graduated from Mount Mercy College in 1970. She received a B.A. in English and with a minor in education. She graduated from Capri School of Beauty with a license in cosmetology in 1995. Sister Philomena's first ministry was teaching. From 1955 to 1983, she taught in the following parochial schools: St. John School, Waterloo, Iowa; Immaculate Conception School, Elma, Iowa; Sacred Heart School, Oelwein, Iowa; St. Patrick School, Anamosa, Iowa; St. Patrick School, Garryowen, Iowa; St. Cecilia School, Ames, Iowa; St. Joseph School, DeWitt, Iowa; Our Lady of Grace School, Edina, Minn.; St. Nicholas School, Evansdale, Iowa; and Sacred Heart School, Waterloo, Iowa. In 1983, Sister Philomena transitioned from teaching to providing care as a nursing assistant at the Queen of Angels Infirmary until 1985. She then worked in pastoral care from 1985 to 1992 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and in 1992 and 1993 she worked as a part-time secretary in radiology. She studied cosmetology from 1993 to 1995 at Young School of Beauty and Capri School of Beauty in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She provided cosmetology services to the Sisters of Mercy from 1995 to 2012. Sister Philomena was known for her kindness and her willingness to care for her family and Community. Sister Philomena was a vowed member of the Sisters of Mercy for 69 years. In addition to the Sisters of Mercy, Sister Philomena is survived by siblings, Peter (Marilyn) Husak, North Liberty, Iowa, William (Marge) Husak, Grinnell, Iowa, and Julia Benda, Elberon, Iowa; sister-in-laws, Darlene Husak, Toledo, Iowa, and Dorothy Husak, Toledo, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary, and siblings Charles, Paul, John, Emil and Adolph. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 1125 Prairie Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
