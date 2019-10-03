|
|
PHYLLIS ANN COCHRAN Cedar Rapids Phyllis Ann Cochran, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House following a brave battle with cancer. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 153 Cherry Hill Rd. NW, by Pastor Trish Decker. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. at the church. A Celebration of Life will follow. Inurnment is planned for a later date. Phyllis is survived by her spouse, Jerry Cochran of Cedar Rapids; her son-in-law, Kent (Amy) Ambler of North Liberty; her sisters, JoAnna Koopman of Ainsworth, Carol (Karen Meade) Wolfe of Cedar Rapids and Marilynne (Don) Reiner of Bismarck, N.D.; grandchildren, Tim (Alicia) Ambler of Iowa City and Eric (Jessica) Ambler of North Liberty; great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Emmett, Kale, Max, Lila and Madilyn; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Ambler; son, Kirk Cochran; sisters, Lois Estling and Susan Seth; and brother, Eugene Boock. Phyllis was born July 9, 1940, in Keota, daughter of Charles Boock and LaVera Ruchotche. She graduated from Washington High School in 1958 and from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in occupational therapy. Phyllis married Jerry Cochran on March 26, 1959, in Washington. She worked for Goodwill as a job coach for 10 years. Phyllis had a space at Czech Village Antiques for 13 years, and took pride in her presentation and enjoyed interacting with all the people. Phyllis enjoyed photography, traveling, reading and antiques. She loved volunteering at her church and always put others first. Most of all, Phyllis loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019