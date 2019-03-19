PHYLLIS ANN SCHEEL Keystone Phyllis Ann Scheel, 98, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Keystone Care Center. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Phyllis was born Sept. 14, 1920, in Tama County, the daughter of Edward and Ceceobitdlia Wiese. She was united in marriage to Raymond Scheel on Dec. 6, 1939. They were parents to two daughters, Patricia and Marilyn. Phyllis worked many years at Killian's department store, until its closing. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Donald) Duncalf of Van Horne; four grandchildren, Angela Cline, James (Lindy) Duncalf, Dana Winterberg and Stephen (Shelly) Winterberg; son-in-law, Ferris Winterberg; and her great-grandchildren, Lauren and Nicole Duncalf and Will Winterberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Patricia; and three brothers. The family wishes to thank the Keystone Care Center for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary