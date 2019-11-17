|
PHYLLIS ANN VERNON North Liberty Phyllis Ann Vernon, 79, of North Liberty, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the . Phyllis was born on Aug. 16, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Milas and Alice (Votroubek) Webb. She was raised in Jones County and graduated from Olin High School. She became a registered nurse through the Kirkwood Nursing Program. For more than 38 years, Phyllis was an operating room nurse at UIHC and Mercy Iowa City. On Nov. 11, 1965, Phyllis married her beloved, Daryle Vernon, in Kahoka, Mo. Daryle died on April 23, 1979. Phyllis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she was active in the Fellowship Commission as a greeter, lector and Eucharistic minister. She drove for Meals on Wheels for 28 years, was an RSVP reading mentor at Kirkwood and Van Allen elementary schools, a pen pal at Horn Elementary School, and volunteered at Mercy Iowa City since her retirement in 2000. Phyllis is survived by her five children, Rod "The Barber" Bernet of Iowa City, Linda (Denis) Worthington of Jacksonville, Fla., Mark (Dana) Vernon of Iowa City, Sandra (Karl) Johnson of Clinton Township, Mich., and Carolyn Vernon of Dayton, Wyo.; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Lee, Colby (Candace) Sutton, Darren Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Courtney (Brad) Mesclier, Madison (Sean) Moore and Mayson Vernon; sisters, Nancy Estes and Linda Baxter; a great-granddaughter, five nieces and nephews, four great-nieces, two great-great-nephews and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milas and Alice Webb; husband, Daryle; brother, Phillip; son, John Charles; and faithful companion, Commander. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
