PHYLLIS ANNA BOEDEKER Lowden Phyllis Anna Boedeker, 82, passed away at the Clarence Nursing Home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Zion United Church of Christ, with Pastor Steven Stepp officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, also at the church. Burial will be in the Van Horn Cemetery. Phyllis was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Lowden to Walter and Anna (Kruckenberg) Wenndt. She was united in marriage to Chris Boedeker on July 7, 1956, at Lowden. He passed away on June 7, 2018. Survivors include her daughters, Karla (Dennis) Ruther of Lowden, Nancy (Victor) Manilla of Centennial, Colo., and Becky (Steve) Kerns of Clearfield, Iowa; grandchildren Ben, Lindsey, Anna, Karl, Matt, Adam, Erika, Monique, Amanda and Tara; great-grandchildren, Leah, Luke, Lane and Rylan; and brothers, Dale of Oxford Junction and Lester of Jetmore, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Terry; brother, Wilbert; and sister, Lavone. Phyllis expressed her love to others through food. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering for her community and church, and going dancing with her husband. Phyllis also loved her family dearly. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019