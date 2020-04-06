|
PHYLLIS ARLENE HALL Williamsburg Phyllis Arlene Hall was born June 10, 1926, to J. Howard and Esther Lois (Bauer) Johnston, on a farm west of North English. She graduated from North English High School in 1943. She was one of six to take the last normal training class offered at North English High School, allowing teaching in rural schools, which she did one year at "Middle English" northwest of Millersburg, during World War II. On April 7, 1944, Phyllis was united in marriage to Weldon Hall of rural Webster, Iowa. With the exception of the time he was in the service, they lived on the family farm east of Keswick all of their married life, where they raised their four children James, Jon, Jerilyn and Jocilyn, and took care of both sets of their parents. Weldon was killed in a tractor accident on Jan. 13, 1994. After this she remained on the farm for 11 years until moving to Highland Ridge Senior Living in Williamsburg in 2005. Phyllis was a member of the Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in rural Williamsburg, which she faithfully attended for many years. She remained a member of the James Murphy Post 313 in Keswick and the Sorden Cemetery Association. Phyllis died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center, at the age of 93 years. She is survived by four children, James (Cheryl) Hall of University Park, Jon (Janet) Hall of Nisswa, Minn., Jerilyn Dryden of Manchester and Jocilyn (Steven) Dietrich of Williamsburg; 11 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Norman and Charles Johnston; three sisters-in-law, Arlene (Harley) Carter, Doris (Glen) Ryel and Pat Johnston; and an infant grandson, Sean Dryden. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are for the East Iowa Bible Camp, rural Deep River, Iowa. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Phyllis and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020