PHYLLIS TALMAN BISHOP Solon Phyllis Tallman Bishop of Solon, passed away May 19, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City at the age of 96. A private family service will be held at a later date in Dubuque. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory at 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements. Phyllis was born July 11, 1922, to Theron and Ruth (Musser) Tallman. She spent her childhood in Des Moines and graduated from East High School. It was there she met her high school sweetheart, John (Jack) Bishop. They began dating in 10th grade and were married on May 29, 1942, in Des Moines. Phyllis began her working career in high school as a secretary at an attorney's office. Over the years, she held various secretarial positions including one to the vice president of a ship-building company while Jack was stationed in the Army in Galveston, Texas, during World War II. They lived the rest of their married life in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. While living in Dubuque, Phyllis was employed by the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and was an active member at St. John's Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild for 14 years. Most importantly, Phyllis took great pride in her family, keeping her home and raising her children. Phyllis is survived by sons, Michael (Janet) Bishop of Solon and Edward (Heaweon) Bishop of Waukesha, Wis.; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Bishop, Marcus Bishop, Erin Bishop and Elizabeth Bishop; and four great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Ruth Tallman; her husband, Jack Bishop; and her brothers, Theron (Junior) Tallman and Robert Tallman. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019