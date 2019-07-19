PHYLLIS JEANNE BISHOP Marion Phyllis Jeanne Bishop, 92, of Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2019. The family will greet friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the church officiated by the Rev. Miranda Klosterboer. A private family burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Delhi, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Phyllis was born March 12, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph F. and Olga R. (Sutthoff) Sindelar. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1944. Phyllis was united in marriage to George Bishop on June 8, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. She worked as an executive secretary for Collins Radio from 1962 to 1982. Phyllis and George retired to Lake Delhi in 1980 and spent winters in Yuma, Ariz. They moved to their home in Delaware in 1992. George passed away Dec. 24, 1999. Phyllis moved back to Marion in 2007. Phyllis was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, where she was active in the Bible study group. She volunteered at the Penn Center in Delhi and at Rainbow Acres in Arizona. Phyllis is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Rodney (Valarie) Bishop of Center Point, Sandra (Barry) Christensen of Eloy, Ariz., and Phillip (Shelley) Bishop of Solon; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, June Walker of Marion and Darlene Eidel of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Olga Sindelar; husband, George Bishop; brother, Joseph (Jerry) Sindelar; sister, Elaine Wharton Hoyt; sister-in-law, Mary Sindelar; and brothers-in-law, Hubert Walker and Richard Eidel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phyllis' memory to St. Luke's Hospice, 290 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402; or Rainbow Acres, 2120 Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Please share a memory of Phyllis at www.murdochfuneralhomes.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019