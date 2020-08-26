Phyllis Gordon

PHYLLIS MAE GORDON Knoxville Phyllis Mae Gordon, 67, of Knoxville, Iowa, died at home on Aug. 21, 2020, after a long illness. She has been cremated and the family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at 1283 Hayes Dr., Knoxville, Iowa. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
. She is survived by her husband, Danny; children, Jimmy Jay (Bobbi Snodgrass) of Indianola, Iowa, Paula Bellman (Kelly Carel) of Seymour, Iowa, and Bob (Krista) of Milo, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, David and Ron Mulholland of Knoxville, Iowa, Mike Mulholland of Blairstown, Iowa, and Fred and Kevin (Joel) Mulholland of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Jenny Hootman of Blairstown, Iowa; two aunts, Shirley (LeRoy) Olsen of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Florence Brown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Cindy Gordon of Runnells, Iowa, and Patti Gordon of Wapello, Iowa; and brothers-in-law, Ron Gordon of Eldorado, Kan., and Alan Gordon of Des Moines, Iowa.