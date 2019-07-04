PHYLLIS J. MELCHERT Marion Phyllis J. Melchert, 81, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Keystone Cedars, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, conducted by the Rev. Miranda Klosterboer. The family also will greet friends one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Phyllis was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Eagle Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Esther (Madson) Derscheid. She graduated from Eagle Grove High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. On May 22, 1960, in Eagle Grove, Phyllis was united in marriage to Duane Melchert. She was employed at St. Luke's Hospital in the pediatrics department and later worked at Rockwell Collins. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion. Phyllis loved gardening, birds, reading and music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (John) Biederman of Marion, Kristin (Chris) Kula of Marion and Deborah (Andrew) Hansen of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Andrea (Kyle) Peters of Iowa, Michael (Alexandra) Kula of Pennsylvania, William (Alexis) Gade of Wisconsin and Elizabeth Gade of Illinois; three great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Clara and Christian; and her siblings, Bruce and Susan Derscheid. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; and brother, Ronald. Please share a memory of Phyllis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019