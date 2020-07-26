1/1
Phyllis Jean Gaddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHYLLIS JEAN GADDY Beaumont, Texas Phyllis Jean Gaddy, 87, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away July 16, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Estherville, Iowa, on June 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Russell O. Hartong and Mabel Becker Hartong. She loved genealogy and provided child care for more than 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters. She is survived by her sons, Mark Feeney of Beaumont, Texas, Kenneth Feeney and wife, Barb of Manchester, Iowa, and Matthew Gaddy of Urbana, Iowa; daughter, Leslie Feeney of Beaumont, Texas; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved