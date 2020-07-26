PHYLLIS JEAN GADDY Beaumont, Texas Phyllis Jean Gaddy, 87, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away July 16, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Estherville, Iowa, on June 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Russell O. Hartong and Mabel Becker Hartong. She loved genealogy and provided child care for more than 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters. She is survived by her sons, Mark Feeney of Beaumont, Texas, Kenneth Feeney and wife, Barb of Manchester, Iowa, and Matthew Gaddy of Urbana, Iowa; daughter, Leslie Feeney of Beaumont, Texas; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



