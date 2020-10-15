PHYLLIS JEAN (HAYNES) STIGERS Cedar Rapids Phyllis Jean (Haynes) Stigers, 85, died at St. Luke's Rehabilitation, Cedar Rapids, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Phyllis was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Tama, Iowa, to Helen (Kriegel) Haynes Badger and Leslie C. Haynes. On May 1, 1950, Phyllis married Fred R. Stigers, who preceded her in death in 2014. She attended Tama High School and was employed by American Greeting Card Company for a number of years. The mother of four children, Roger, Douglas, Stephanie and Norman. Phyllis was a member of the College Community School District PTA during their school years. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league in Cedar Rapids. She was currently a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and previously of St. Ludmila Catholic Church for many years. Phyllis also lived in Wichita, Kan., for several years when a job transfer took her husband Fred there. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Phyllis was an avid Hawkeye football, basketball and wrestling fan. You always could find her in front of the TV cheering (or complaining at a bad play) whenever a game or match was on. Survivors include her sister, Lorraine Dunlap of North Liberty; three children, Roger (Nancy Bishop) Stigers of Drums, Pa., Stephanie (Jack) Chisholm of Overland Park, Kan., and Norman Stigers of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Julie Stigers M.D. (Rusty Savage), Jennifer Malcolm, Steven (Gabriella) Stigers, Michelle (Zach Reed), Christine (Josh Pollard) and Laura (Chris Hoffman) Chisholm, Sherel (Clint) Mainer and Stacey Primising (Joe); and step-grandchild, Terry Herb; great-grandchildren, Logan Malcolm, Allie Templeton and Cody Loch, Sophie and Liam Stigers, Hailey and Chase Douglas Stigers, Cooper Reed, and Faith and Matthew Mainer; step-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ashley Herb; and daughter-in-law, Pat Cline of Norway, Iowa. In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas; and sister, Kathleen Barham. The family extends thanks to her special caregivers: Norman Stigers, Melinda Nagle and Tia Fairbanks. Sincere thanks also to Jim Waite and Mary Ellen Waite for the many caring things they did over the years to cheer Phyllis up and help her family. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Private funeral Mass will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel. A livestream of the service will be available for viewing at the following link client.tribucast.com/tcid/99610939
starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Pius X Catholic Church or the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.