1/1
Phyllis Joy Grant
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHYLLIS JOY GRANT Williamsburg Phyllis Joy Grant was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Marengo, Iowa. The daughter of Lloyd and Lola (Bean) Simmons. She graduated from Marengo High School in 1949. Phyllis was united in marriage to Marion Lewis Grant on June 14, 1950, in Marengo. Phyllis was a homemaker caring for their children and also worked at their auto business (Grant Motor Co.). She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with family. Phyllis was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Iburg Poulson VFW Post 8797 Ladies Auxiliary. Phyllis passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Debra (Allen) Taylor of Iowa City, Linda (Kevin) Klotz of Delaware, Ohio, Pamela (Gary) Moen of Cedar Rapids and Mark Grant of Austin, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Simmons; and sister, Betty Wyant. Private funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the Pilot Grove Cemetery, rural Williamsburg. Messages and tributes may be addressed to www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
Powell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved