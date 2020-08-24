PHYLLIS JOY GRANT Williamsburg Phyllis Joy Grant was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Marengo, Iowa. The daughter of Lloyd and Lola (Bean) Simmons. She graduated from Marengo High School in 1949. Phyllis was united in marriage to Marion Lewis Grant on June 14, 1950, in Marengo. Phyllis was a homemaker caring for their children and also worked at their auto business (Grant Motor Co.). She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with family. Phyllis was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Iburg Poulson VFW Post 8797 Ladies Auxiliary. Phyllis passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Debra (Allen) Taylor of Iowa City, Linda (Kevin) Klotz of Delaware, Ohio, Pamela (Gary) Moen of Cedar Rapids and Mark Grant of Austin, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Simmons; and sister, Betty Wyant. Private funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the Pilot Grove Cemetery, rural Williamsburg. Messages and tributes may be addressed to www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.