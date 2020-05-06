|
PHYLLIS WASSAM KELSO Iowa City Phyllis Wassam Kelso, lifelong resident of Iowa City, died peacefully May 2, 2020, at her residence in Coralville at the age of 102. Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or Iowa City Hospice. Phyllis was born Nov. 13, 1917, in Iowa City, and was raised by Clarence W. and Minnie M. (Abell) Wassam. She graduated from high school in Iowa City, where she later earned her B.A. from the University of Iowa in 1939. Phyllis married the love of her life, Hugh Kelso, on Aug. 3, 1940, in Iowa City. The couple spent 56 memorable years together in Iowa City, where they raised their daughter, Chris, and son, Bill. Hugh died on Sept. 21, 1996. Besides being active in her children's lives as a stay-at-home mom, Phyllis was an active volunteer in the community for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Kappa, Delta Delta Delta and Mortar Board. She also was a United Way board member and volunteered at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Mercy Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Chris Reynolds of Coralville; and her son, BIll (Gail) Kelso of Baton Rouge, La. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Reynolds (Sheila Buccola), Amanda Reynolds, Camden (Kelly) Kelso and Gretchen Kelso (Drew Taylor); and one great-grandson, Noah. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Terry Reynolds. Her family would like to extend their appreciation to Kay Smith, who provided the best love and care to Phyllis for almost 20 years and was with her when she passed away. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020