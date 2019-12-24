|
PHYLLIS LUMPA Monticello Phyllis Lumpa, 88, of Monticello, died Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at First Presbyterian Church with interment in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Phyllis and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or a . Surviving are four children, Diane (Rob) Gesie, Sue Coleman and David Lumpa, all of Monticello, and Carol Lumpa-Dunn of Ruskin, Fla.; six grandchildren and families, Jason (Kelly) Dettbarn and Lauren, Kade and Owen; Dustin (Samantha) Lumpa and Mila and Asher; Jasmine (Andy) Norman and Cody and Aimslee; Dillon (Amy) Heinsius and son, Ryker; Taylor (Alex) Wolf and daughter, Emilia; and Dallas (Katie) Lumpa and daughter, Lennon; and two sisters, Wilma Paulsen, Wyoming, and Linda McAllister, Arlington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Paul, in 2014; a brother, Merle Cox; and a sister, Jean Cox. Phyllis Cox was born April 3, 1931, at Colesburg, Iowa. She was the daughter of Edward and Margaret Baxter Cox. She graduated from Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1948. Phyllis continued her education at the University of Dubuque and received her teaching certificate. She taught in Buck Creek and Marion schools. Phyllis Cox and Paul Lumpa were married April 19, 1953, at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. Following his return from service, Paul worked at Monticello Implement for 16 years. In 1970, they opened Paul and Phyl's Family Store in Monticello. In 1973, they started C&L Dryer, a business they still operated at the time of his death. Phyllis and Paul loved to travel and go camping. They especially enjoyed the winters spent in Florida. The family would like to thank everyone at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids for all their loving care given to Paul and Phyllis while they resided there.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019