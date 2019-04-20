PHYLLIS M. SCHUMP Iowa City Phyllis M. Schump, 91, longtime resident of Iowa City, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Lantern Park Specialty Care Center in Coralville. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private burial services will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Phyllis Maxine Connell was born March 2, 1928, in Mount Vernon, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Laura (Foraker) Connell. She married Roland D. "Bud" Schump on June 22, 1949, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. The couple has lived in Iowa City since their marriage where they raised their son, Jerry. Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking kolaches, making big dinners for family and friends, doing crafts, morel mushrooming, tending to her gardens, traveling with Bud, listening to polka and Lawrence Welk, and was known as an avid euchre and bingo player. She along with Bud were avid Iowa Hawkeyes fans and NASCAR racing fans. Her family includes a grandson, Mike Schump, and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, Jerry; her sister, Dorothy Greazel; and her brother, Bill Connell. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary