PHYLLIS MAE ATWOOD Cedar Rapids Phyllis Atwood, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after suffering with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patten J. Atwood. Survivors include five children, Jeanette (Jack) Marrion of McKinney, Texas, Karen (Bob) Boland of Lawrence, Kan., Jay (Eva) Atwood of Waterloo, Iowa, Bret Atwood of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Gail (Mike) Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis Atwood was born in Hilton, N.Y., Sept. 25, 1931, to Orville and Evelyn Reese. Phyllis liked to read, do crafts, played bridge and went for walks with her dog. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.