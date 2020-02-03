|
|
PHYLLIS MARIE BULLERMAN LINDSAY Cedar Rapids Phyllis Marie Bullerman Lindsay, 89, resident of Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Phyllis was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Hinsdale, Ill., to Fred and Henrietta Bierman Bullerman. She graduated and received her M.A. in French from the University of Iowa (Phi Beta Kappa, Pi Delta Phi and Sigma Delta Pi), then spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris where she met Charles McCown Lindsay, her dearest love. They were married on May 7, 1955. Phyllis was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and cherished singing in the choir and leading Bible study there for decades. She also was active in the Coe College choir and endowed the Charles and Phyllis Lindsay Scholarship for Study Abroad. Her other lifelong passions included music and the study and teaching of languages, especially French. Phyllis is survived by three daughters and a son, Chris Lindsay of Overland Park, Kan., Sarah Lindsay and husband Richard Bumgarner of Greensboro, N.C., Virginia and husband Yoshikazu Mizobuchi of Mundelein, Ill., and Roger Lindsay and wife Jane Blocker of Minneapolis, Minn.; her sister, Glenna Podlaha of Indianapolis, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Akira and Sachi Mizobuchi. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Coe College and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020