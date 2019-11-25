|
PHYLLIS N. RUSBULT Jefferson City, Mo. Phyllis N. Rusbult passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Heisinger Bluffs Senior Living Center with her family at her side. Phyllis was born May 8, 1924, to Louis and Velma Armstrong. She married Ernest Buettner, (deceased), and gave birth to her first daughter, Nancy K. (Robert Keating, Jefferson City, Mo). She was then married to Rex W. Rusbult in 1950, until his death in 2005. Two more daughters were born to that union, Cynthia Jean (Joe Schmitz, Lakewood, Colo.) and Dr. Vicki Lee Rusbult, (Bangor, Maine). Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; one brother, Derrol; one granddaughter, Angela; one grandson, William; and one great-granddaughter, Renee. In addition to being survived by all three daughters, she is survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer Keating (Jefferson City), Nicholas Keating (Jefferson City), Pamala Keating Redferrin (Woody Redferrin, Nashville), Max Roberts (Nancy Stewart, Cincinnati, Ohio) and David Rusbult (Bangor, Maine), two great-grandchildren, Emily and Ellis Roberts (Cincinnati, Ohio); three sisters-in-law, Louise Armstrong (Atkins, Iowa), Mary Rusbult (Anaheim, Calif.) and Connie Rusbult (Ottumwa, Iowa); and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Heisinger Bluffs Chapel, 1002 W. Main St., Jefferson City, officiated by Chaplin Jim Mueller. Her interment will be alongside her husband in the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Mo., is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019