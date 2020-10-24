Phyllis Weiss

PHYLLIS J. WEISS Wayzata, Minn. Phyllis J. Weiss, 82, of Wayzata, Minn., formerly of Crookston, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Her ashes will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake, Minn., following a private service with immediate family. Survivors include her husband, Verne Weiss; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Weiss (Glen Coakley) and Joyclyn Jean Weiss; sisters, Karen Landsem (Gary Landsem) and Janis Restad (Gary Restad); sister-in-law, Marlene Hanson; brother-in-law, Jack Reed; three grandchildren, George Thomas Weiss Goldade, Greta Jean Weiss Goldade and Zara Marie Coakley; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Duane Hanson and Bette Reed; and parents-in-law, Bertha (Faas) Weiss and Carl Weiss. She was baptized on Dec. 5, 1937, at Zion Lutheran Church in Warren, Minn., and confirmed into the Lutheran faith on June 11, 1950, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston, Minn. Phyllis' parents lived on a farm in Warren, Minn. She went to school in Warren until the family moved to a sugar beet farm near Crookston when she was in the sixth grade. In high school, she was involved in music and enjoyed roller skating at the local rink with friends. She graduated from Crookston High School in June 1955. She met the love of her life, Verne Eugene Weiss, at the Lutheran Student Center at the University of Minnesota. The two were married Aug. 25, 1962, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston. They raised their family and built a strong community of friends in Plymouth, Minn., and retired to a home on Lake Irene in Miltona, Minn. They returned to live in Wayzata in 2015. Phyllis attended the College of Medical Technology in Minneapolis and went on to further study medical technology and earned her B.S. at the University of Minnesota in 1962. She was a proud card stunt flipper in the student section at Gopher football games. Phyllis worked as a med tech in the microbiology lab at the University of Minnesota Hospital from 1962-1968 and went back to work in the same lab from 1983-1996. Phyllis loved music, golf, volunteering and had a gift for serving others. She leaves a legacy as the founder of TLC day care center at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church. If you were lucky to know Phyllis, you enjoyed her graceful hospitality and never went hungry at her house. She delighted in making the annual Thanksgiving pies with her grandchildren, took pride in crafting the annual Christmas letter and could whip up more types of bars than you can imagine.



