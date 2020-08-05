1/
Phyllis Wells
PHYLLIS M. WELLS Iowa City Phyllis M. Wells, 91, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Phyllis Mary Novotny was born Jan. 25, 1929, the daughter of Adolph and Edith (Martin) Novotny. Phyllis was united in marriage to Carl Wells on Feb. 11, 1951. She was a custodian for many years at Linn-Mar Schools. She loved baking, making afghans, spoiling the grandpups and grandkids, Iowa football and Iowa basketball. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Edith Engel of Iowa City, Mary (Bob) Herbst of Branson West, Mo., and Joyce (Jay) Allen of Iowa City; grandkids, Brian Engel of Virginia, Mandy (Ryan) Dillon of Kansas City, Mo., David (Tiffany) Engel of St. Paul, Minn., Stacey (Tim) Hammond of Galesville, Wis., Tara Allen (Mat Graham) of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Jason (Kendra) Allen of Iowa City; and her second best gran-dogs, Molly Allen and Abby Engel; and great-grandkids, Kayla and Montana Engel, Kaia and Amaya Graham, Kennedy and Presley Dillon, Liam and pending baby girl Allen as of Aug. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Wells; parents, Adolph and Edith; sister, Marlene (Carl) Tipton; brothers, Richard (Betty), Marvin (Patricia) and Edwin; son-in-law, Lynn Engel; and her favorite dogs, Twix and Boy Allen. Phyllis's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Iowa City Hospice for their care during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or to the family. Online condolences may be left for Phyllis's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
