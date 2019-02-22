PHYLLIS Y. SIMONIN Cedar Rapids Phyllis Y. Simonin, 81, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Maquoketa, passed away Feb. 19, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Phyllis' funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a Catholic Daughters Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service is caring for Phyllis and her family at this time. Phyllis Yvonne was born on Sept. 23, 1937, in Louisa County, Iowa, to Omer and Ruth (Schultz) Wheeler. She earned her high school diploma from Limestone High School. On Aug. 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to Joseph T. Simonin in Litchfield, Ill. She worked as the Jackson County clerk for more than 26 years. Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa and All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Also, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Raphael 1156 and St. Anthony's Mother Club. Those left to cherish her memories are her three children, Margaret (Steve) Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Thomas Simonin of Placerville, Calif., and Edmund (Susan Keil) Simonin of Maquoketa; four grandchildren, Seth Simonin, Forest Simonin, Kimberly Laughridge and Carolyn Jennings; and four great-grandchildren, Justin Simonin, Rylin Simonin, Jaxon Laughridge and Finley Laughridge. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Patsy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa, All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids or Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa. The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage Grove Place for their loving care of Phyllis, and thank the staff from Mercy Palliative Care and Mercy Hospice for all of their support. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary