PRISCILLA JO CAMPBELL Galena, Ill. Priscilla Jo Campbell, 81, of Galena, Ill., died in her sleep on Feb. 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald, and their children, Benton and Bethany. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Please see Cedar Memorial for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benjamin Christopher Tvedt Memorial Lectureship Fund in care of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020