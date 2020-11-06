PRISCILLA KAY JOHNSON Oxford Priscilla Kay Johnson, 81, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Priscilla was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Donald and Theodora Miller Purvis. She was a 1956 graduate of City High School. On April 18, 1959, Priscilla married Ronnie Johnson. Priscilla loved nature, the outdoors and wildlife. She enjoyed time spent doing puzzles, watching NASCAR races, Iowa Hawkeyes sports and hummingbirds. Priscilla is survived by her children, Randy (Wanda) Johnson of Oxford and Tami Jackson of Kalona; grandchildren, Cheryl Bautista, Jennifer, Hailey and Shelby; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ron Purvis of British Columbia. Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2012; and her brother, Dennis Purvis. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.