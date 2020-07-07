1/1
QUANG THI VI Iowa City Quang Thi Vi, 82, of Iowa City, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home in Iowa City. Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Quang's honor to the charity of your choice. Quang was born July 16, 1937, in Lang Son province, Vietnam, one of eight children born to Diem Van Vi and Quy Ai Mai. Quang married Bao Tran Lam on Dec. 25, 1953, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Bao and Quang had five children, Binh, Quynh, Anh, Vi and Quy. She and her husband emigrated to the United States in 1985 to reunite with her children after 10 years separation. She worked at the University of Iowa and retired in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren, Andrew, Christine, Alan, Bryan, Anthony, Thomas, Peter, Michelle, James, Anwer, Lila, Sarah, Zahra, Fatimah, Mehdi, Ali, David, Audrey, Julia, Samuel, Emerson and Ingrid. Quang is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bao Tran Lam; one brother, Vi Van Lan of Paris, France; one sister, Vi Thi Nguyet Ho of Hanoi, Vietnam; her children, Binh (Hoa) Tran Lam of Kingston, Wash., Quynh (David Cushman) Tran Lam of Coalmont, Tenn., Anh (Khaled) Habib of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Vi (Rahim) Ahmadi of Chevy Chase, Md., and Quy (Patrice) Tran Lam of Vinton; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, three brothers and two grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
